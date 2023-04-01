A local high school librarian won a big award from the largest library organization in the country.
Molly Dettmann, who works at Norman North High School, is the recipient of the 2023 American Association of School Librarians’ Frances Henne Award, which recognizes teachers who make outstanding contributions within the field and who have worked in school libraries for less than five years.
The award comes with $1,250, which will be used for her to attend the association’s national conference, which will take place in Tampa, Florida, from Oct. 19-21.
Dettmann said she hopes to take advantage of the conference by learning how to improve the library at Norman North.
“Anytime I’ve gone to a conference, I like to bring that information and apply it in my work,” she said. “I’ll come back and share what I learn with my librarians within the district.”
Dettmann said she was chosen, partly because of her experience in leadership positions, having served with the Oklahoma Library Association. She has also secured grants for Norman Public Schools, including one that brought virtual reality technology to the district.
“I’ve been fortunate to win a lot of grants for my library where I’ve brought in new books and virtual reality technology,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of really cool success with incorporating virtual reality.
“I might have a student who isn’t as quiet as engaged, but then you put on a headset, and all of a sudden instead of just reading about Anne Frank’s house, you are in Anne Frank’s house and learning it. I’ve seen that just change the way they engage with the content and what we’re trying to teach them.”
Elizabeth Kahn, award committee chair, said Dettmann’s application stood out from the rest.
“First, Molly has demonstrated her commitment to the profession by her active involvement in her local and state professional organizations,” Kahn said. “She runs a vibrant library program that provides support to her students in many areas beyond academics including extracurricular clubs, the arts, and STEM.
“We believe this award will give her the opportunity to continue her leadership role within her school and district as well as throughout her state’s librarian community.”
At the conference, Dettmann will learn new technologies that can facilitate better learning.
Kathy Lester, president of the association, said leaders like Dettmann will better improve student outcomes throughout the area.
“To see a future leader like Molly, early in her career as a school librarian, be highly motivated to improve and grow her professional skills through her school library communities is commendable,” Lester said. “Now more than ever, being part of this community provides both comfort and strength and we are excited to see future leaders.”
Dettmann said many in the community have misconceptions about school librarians. She said school librarians are licensed teachers and have master’s degrees, and they don’t not have as much time to sit around and read books because they are developing curriculum for library visitors of all grades.
“A lot of times, people just don’t understand what we do until they actually work with us and see us in action,” she said. “I would love for people to understand that school librarians are teachers. We are here to provide learning materials and share a love of reading. We don’t sit down a lot.”
