A group of parents are putting on an alternative prom for Norman North High School seniors.
The prom will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. June 19 at the Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City.
Jennifer Morris, a parent of a Norman North senior, is helping organize the formal prom event for all senior students at the high school.
“We are buying cookies and we are planning on prom pictures just like they would normally. It’s pretty much a formal occasion that they would have experienced at prom; we are going to have a DJ and everything,” Morris said.
The group is funding the event from other parents and people in the community. They still need to purchase 150 bottles of hand sanitizer, eight bags of carrots, eight bags of broccoli, two large bottles of ranch dressng, five large bags of M&Ms, five large bags of Hershey Kisses and 12 dozen cookies.
Morris said any money left over from the proceeds will be given to a local charity and any remaining food will be donated to a church or local charity.
“Our seniors have missed out on a lot of things. They missed out on a regular graduation and they missed out on prom. My daughter’s last day was senior skip day, so she hasn’t been back to school since,” Morris said.
Morris wants the seniors to be able to create memories and experience their prom because they missed out on other important days, like the last day of school.
Norman North High School senior student Eva Valadez said she is glad the parents can see this is an event that will provide closure for her and her classmates.
“I think it’s great that they are doing this for us,” Valadez said. The event is free and I just think it’s good that we get to come together as a class for one last time before we go our separate ways.”
Donations to the fundraiser can be made through the group’s GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/f/norman-north-parents-hosting-a-senior-prom.
