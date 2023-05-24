A Norman North High School senior set to graduate Friday night has a bright future ahead of him.
But it’s his past that Cal Smith will be remembered for.
Smith, who is planning to study pre-law at the University of Oklahoma in the fall, leaves behind a legacy of service to the Norman community and his classmates.
During the 2022-23 school year, Smith revived a Key Club chapter at Norman North, which was going to cease operations at the school, in part, because the club lacked a sponsor.
According to Key Club International’s website, its mission to “make the world a better place through service.”
Smith told The Transcript this week that he and a friend had decided to bring back the club because they value service.
“I think having service as part of the culture here at Norman North is very important,” Smith said. “So I wanted to maintain that.”
During his time at Norman North, Smith organized or participated in several different service events through Key Club, including pancake breakfasts, food drives and park trash cleanup events.
Smith has been active in another service organization on campus called Students Performing Unselfish Deeds, or SPUD.
SPUD is a leadership class that sponsors SPUD Week, the school’s annual philanthropy week that raises money for individuals and organizations in need,
Jay Curry, a video production teacher and student council advisor, who has taught Smith for two years in video production class and recently in SPUD, said he has grown into a leader among his peers.
“You could tell how important it was to him by the way he put his heart and soul into it everyday,” Curry said. “Cal seems to have a heart for service, which you sometimes don’t see in teenagers.
“Being involved in SPUD and Key Club, two groups which are service oriented, you can tell that he’s doing all he can to make Norman North a better place for those who will be coming here after he graduates.”
Leading the way
This year, Smith served as SPUD Week’s co-chair and helped lead 400 people to raise money to support those in need.
“This year, it was Meals on Wheels of Norman. Their prices were actually going up due to inflation, and they buy their meals from the hospitals, so they’re already pretty expensive,” Smith said.
“So they really needed that help this year. The SunHive Collective provides a community for differently-abled adults who have graduated out of support from Norman North or other public schools.”
Smith said the SunHive Collective provides a place for people with disabilities to go, especially for those who do not have strong family networks.
This year, two individuals also received assistance from SPUD, including Skye Spears, a math specialist at Eisenhower Elementary, who experienced a brain tumor that required surgery while she was pregnant.
During his time at Norman North, Smith said SPUD has raised more than $500,000 through fundraisers during SPUD Week such as kickball tournaments and letter campaigns.
Chad Boese, student council advisor, said he has known Smith since he was a little boy, and that he has enjoyed watching him grow into the person he is now.
“Cal helped us take SPUD to the next level with the development of our app, ‘SPUD Week,’” Boese said. “He is only beginning to scratch the surface of what he is capable of and I have no doubt he will be successful in whatever he chooses to do. Cal is a really effective young leader and I am proud of his trajectory.”
Smith said his decision to stay in Norman for school was influenced by the time he has spent rendering service to the community. He was offered a Regents Scholarship at OU, which will help cover the cost of tuition and room and board throughout his undergraduate studies.
“When I started in SPUD, I wasn’t in charge, but I was always helping to set up for events and decorate the school,” he said. “When you are working hard with all these other young leaders, you see how kind these human beings are. It invigorates you to want to do the most you can to help them out.”
During his time at Norman North, Smith also served as the junior representative in Rotary International and has been a National Honor Society member for the past two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.