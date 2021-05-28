After a year unlike any Norman Public Schools has seen before, Norman North’s seniors were able to celebrate their resilience and accomplishments at Friday night’s graduation ceremony.
Pandemic aside, 2021’s seniors were faced with numerous challenges during their time in school that they overcame.
“As I look out, I see resilient students who pushed through an unprecedented time to sit where we are today,” Haley Cochell, the senior class president, said during her speech Friday. “I see students who worked diligently through four years of classes, unfazed by challenge after challenge presented. Challenges like the uncertainty of our senior year or if graduation would be in person, the civil unrest in our country, the much needed teacher walk out, and there’s no need to mention the global pandemic.”
Last year’s Norman North seniors were able to have an in-person graduation as well, though it was delayed by two months and took place in the summer.
Graduate Daniel Doleman plans on attending Oklahoma City Community College and is looking forward to his time as an adult, but said Friday he will cherish his time at Norman North.
“It's been pretty good,” he said. “The teachers are really helpful for the most part and everyone has been pretty nice.”
He said his piece of advice he would give to incoming students is not to give up.
“It's hard, but you can do it for sure,” Doleman said. “It’s definitely life changing — I definitely feel a lot different than when I started. It's definitely an experience for sure.”
Tom Barczack’s son graduated from Norman North Friday, leaving him “proud and a little weepy” to see his son walk across the stage.
“[These past two years especially], he's risen to the occasion and just really pushed himself to do well,” Barczak said.
Before diplomas were handed out, Norman Public School Board of Education President Dan Snell, gave the seniors some parting words of wisdom as they left high school.
“[We’re] bracing for differences, challenging our thoughts and inviting all views into our discussion,” Snell said. “Life is pretty boring if you surround yourself with people who think and believe just like you do.”
Norman High seniors will graduate at 9 a.m. Saturday at Harve Collins Field.
