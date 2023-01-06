A Norman North High School senior has been selected to meet President Joe Biden and shadow the U.S. Senate for a week as a part of the U.S. Senate Youth Program.
In September, Tuqa Alibadi submitted her application to the program, and after a series of interviews learned last month she was one of two candidates selected to represent Oklahoma.
“Students chosen to participate in this extremely prestigious educational opportunity are exemplary, the brightest stars and America’s future leaders,” said Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's outgoing superintendent of public instruction.
Tuqa serves as senior class president of Norman North. Holding a current student government position was required as a part of her application. She previously served as Developing Excellence at North – student council – as secretary, publicity chair and a senator.
“I think the biggest thing that helped me with this application was speech and debate because it gave me the kind of exposure and knowledge of the world of government and politics way before I knew about this program,” Tuqa said.
This summer, she finished in fifth place in the National Speech and Debate Association’s National Speech and Debate Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
Tuqa also serves as the vice president of the Women’s Advocacy Program at Norman North.
“I definitely talked about that a lot, because it is something I’m very passionate about – having a club that we founded, which advocates for things that we think are unheard of or underrepresented,” she said.
The club advocates for women’s issues and raises money for the Malala Fund, which grants access to education for girls around the world.
While she is in Washington D.C., she plans to shadow the senate, meet the U.S. president, and if she is lucky, she said that her group may have a chance to meet a couple of Supreme Court justices.
For the program, two representatives are chosen from each state, Washington D.C., and the Department of Defense Education Activity, and they represent a cohort of young people who are striving to improve the world around them.
“The cool thing is that everyone selected already has involvement in student government, and they usually select students who, in the future, want to be in fields like that. So everybody that goes there is politically active in some way shape or form. It creates a fun community to be around,” Tuqa said.
Norman North Principal Kim Garrett said she wasn’t surprised by Tuqa’s selection.
“I know that Tuqa will do such a good job representing, not just Norman North and our community, but the state," Garrett said. "Her résumé is so impressive, and just from talking with her, you can see that she is a very intelligent young lady."
Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino said Tuqa represents the best of what the district has to offer.
“Tuqa is an exceptional student, and I am so proud of her and all she has accomplished," he said. "I have no doubt she's going to be an incredible representative of Norman Public Schools not only while in Washington, D.C. but also beyond high school.”
The 61st annual U.S. Senate Youth Program will take place in March, and each representative will receive a $10,000 scholarship to encourage them to continue their studies.
