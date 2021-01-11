After months of working through the uncertainty of life during a pandemic, Norman North’s SPUD committee got to reveal their grand fundraising total of more than $150,000 during an emotional closing ceremony Monday.
SPUD, or Students Performing Unselfish Deeds, raises money each year for multiple Norman families or community organizations. The school effort ends each January, after months of planning and fundraising, in a celebratory ceremony.
Monday’s ceremony revealed that this year’s SPUD team raised $156,541.73, which will benefit Crossroads Youth and Family Services and Norman North math teacher Twyla Hart. Among other services, Crossroads reaches Norman and Cleveland County-area youth experiencing homelessness with the only youth shelter in the county.
“It’s just so impressive to be able to hear about SPUD, but to be able to see first-hand what they’re able to accomplish and what they’re able to do, it’s just frankly amazing," said Wendy Swatek, executive director at Crossroads. “When people talk about ‘oh this generation, they’re just tied up on their phones,’ it’s like, forget it — this generation can do anything. They can move mountains, and they did this year, I think, with what they were able to accomplish."
This year’s ceremony looked slightly different — the students who presented on stage in Norman North’s gym were all masked. The ceremony was live streamed from the gym to students’ classrooms so all could watch without coming together in a large communal space.
The Monday adjustments echoed a larger theme that SPUD organizers have been dealing with this year: the uncertainty that COVID-19 brings to academic life and events. Even as SPUD co-chairs Kate Housley and Sydney Marler conceptualized and planned events through the fall, there were moments when they didn't even know if they’d be back at school in person the next week, they said.
“Me and Kate had a lot of plans, and a lot of things that we really wanted to do, but we just didn’t know what school was going to look like and what we’d be able to do,” Marler said. “We didn’t even know if we’d be allowed inside, so it was like we were having to make back-up plans and back-up plans ... compared to what we were expecting, it was a lot more — we did it though.”
After a challenging year of organizing, Monday's big reveal was special to the SPUD team, Marler and Housley said.
“It was just very rewarding to see all that hard work pay off, especially with all of the hurdles that we’ve had to jump through this year…it was surreal," Housley said.
And in a year when so many have lost so much, SPUD organizers wanted to do something extra to help not only their regular recipients, but two extra families.
SPUD will also be donating to the family of John Braly — a beloved former NPS teacher and assistant principal who died in October of multiple complications, including COVID-19 — and Rose Kalinski — a physical therapist and wife of a Norman North iTech coach — who died in November.
Housley and Marler said this year’s recipients were all close to Norman North’s heart. During a regular year, the SPUD team would release a recipient application to the general public, but this year, the team sent the application to Norman North’s students and faculty.
“This year, we decided with everything going on, we needed to really focus on keeping our recipients very, very close to home,” Marler said. “… Everyone that went through the application, they had to have some direct connection, direct impact with Norman North.”
Swatek and another Crossroads staff member were able to attend the closing ceremony Monday, and were left in awe and tears at the fundraising reveal, Swatek said. The funding will help Crossroads update its emergency youth shelter, which hasn’t gotten a facility update since 2003, she said.
For Hart, being a recipient this year meant even more than the extra financial support and love that SPUD provides. Hart was diagnosed with breast cancer last spring, and has been undergoing treatment throughout the pandemic.
“i just feel really blessed to be chosen to do this, and to represent other people that have gone through this kind of situation as well — I feel like that’s made it a lot better,” Hart said. "It’s always an exciting experience, but this this year I think it’s even more so because of all the difficulties that have happened, and all the students have been really determined that this is going to happen no matter what else is going on."
