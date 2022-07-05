City staff members have recently received several inquiries about a boil water order in Cleveland County.
This order, issued July 2 from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, does NOT affect Norman. It was issued for the separate water system of the Wildfire Estates, a community outside of Norman city limits.
Norman is NOT under a boil order at this time. Questions about this should be directed to the Department of Environmental Quality.
Follow this link to access the notice & updates: bit.ly/3aj6HeS.
Follow this link to view a map of this area, outside of Norman city limits: normanok.gov/media/14985