Norman Offers Up Annual Summer Sidewalk Sale and Weekend of Local, July 14-16
The Independent Shopkeepers Association (ISA) and partners across the state of Oklahoma are asking Oklahomans to go out and support local businesses in their communities during the Weekend of Local, July 14-16.
The Norman Chamber of Commerce, City of Norman and VisitNorman in partnership with ISA, have rallied shops, restaurants and breweries from across Norman to participate in the annual Summer Sidewalk Sale, July 14-16. Norman has more than 30 businesses participating, and each location will have their own sales either outside on the sidewalk or inside in the cool! The Weekend of Local is a celebration of the vital role local shops and restaurants play in making Oklahoma a better place to shop, eat and play.
“Small business drives the U.S. economy and is a critical part of Norman’s economic ecosystem,” said Scott Martin, CEO Norman Chamber of Commerce. “Ninety-nine percent of businesses are small businesses, they employ nearly half of the entire American workforce, and they represent 43.5% of America’s GDP.“
“Small businesses are job creators – they employ our friends, neighbors, and family members,” continues Martin. “One of the best investments we can make in our community is shopping local.”
Customers are encouraged to tag #ShopNorman and #weekendoflocal on social media and share their Weekend of Local adventures online. A directory of participating Norman businesses can be found at https://www.normanchamber.com/summer-sidewalk-sale/.
