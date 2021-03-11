Norman residents saw the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020 and joined fellow Americans whose daily lives were upended by a foe not seen since the influenza pandemic of 1918.
Following guidance from state and local health officials, Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency and issued a temporary stay-at-home order. Soon after, she would impose restrictions for businesses and eventually a mask mandate. One year later, many of these measures remain in effect.
In a state whose cities depend solely on sales tax revenue and a city whose businesses feed on festivals and tourism, the future did not seem bright to city officials and business leaders.
Business owner and then-Ward 5 City Councilor Sereta Wilson said limiting merchants was not an easy measure to consider.
“It was very hard to make the decisions that, as a business owner myself, I knew could possibly devastate some folks,” Wilson said. “But I could not live with myself if we didn’t try to protect human life. The shutdowns were incredibly difficult to decide on. The mask mandate, however, is the most basic thing we can all do to help another human being. So, I had no problem with that part of the decision.”
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he carefully considered the measures the council was faced with at the time.
“Using the power of the government to mandate people do something or to shut down businesses is not something I take lightly,” Holman said. “Personally I have not enjoyed having to do any of it, but my decisions have been based on the feedback I have received from residents and local medical professionals. That has made it easier from my perspective to stick with these measures as long as we have.”
Not everyone on council agreed with measures, especially the mask mandate. Though convinced of the efficacy of masks, then-Ward 6 Bill Scanlon voted no on the measure because he did not believe it was enforceable.
“I made specific remarks to the effect that I was 100% in favor of wearing masks, but that this should be achieved through a program of education,” Scanlon said.
While other cities eventually implemented similar requirements to those Norman championed, a growing distrust of the scientific community, journalism, and the spectre of politics began to erode the tone of discourse on social media, in public and at city council meetings.
The restrictions sparked heated debate about personal liberty and constitutional rights against temporary public health measures. Two lawsuits were waged, first to challenge lingering restrictions on salons, and later to overturn certain requirements in the mask mandate. The salons won in district court and the city’s mask ordinance survived.
Former Ward 2 Councilor Joe Carter remembers well the role politics played during a presidential election year.
“It was disappointing to see Norman, the intellectual capital of Oklahoma, fall for the politicization of the mask ordinance,” Carter said. “Our whole public health approach was symbolized by the mask ordinance. It soon evolved into representing presidential preferences. Mask wearing represented Biden supporters and non-mask wearing represented Trump supporters.”
Several city councilors took to social media with their reactions to hateful, threatening letters and messages they received following restrictions.
Clark reported to police a Facebook post that allegedly threatened to hang her on the courthouse lawn, and later filed another report when she was followed by a man who made threats while she jogged in a park. Neither suspect was charged with crimes.
Wilson said the hanging threat stood out as the most frightening moment in the early days of the pandemic. She chose to focus on the good stories and the effort of preserving human life.
“I personally have some great friends that reached out to me with encouragement,” Wilson recalled. “I received tons of stories of people not getting to see relatives, and thanking me for helping us all get through this faster. I focused on those stories. The elderly parents that people were trying to protect. They were more important to me than re-election or someone’s opinion, or honestly, my own life. If a person felt they needed to kill me or harm me over masks or business shutdowns, I would do it all over again.”
Scanlon said he was struck by extreme religious views among reactions he received from the public.
“Initially, I was most surprised by the number of emails from fundamental Christians who believed mask wearing was a form of idol worshipping or satanic worship,” he said. “I would guess they composed about a third of the negative emails I received. As a Methodist, I disagreed with them and had a few rather long conversations about the mask ordinance and its potential to flatten the spike in cases and save lives — which as a Christian and a public servant, I felt compelled to do.”
Holman noted the role of disinformation, which he said stunned him the most of all reactions from residents.
“The considerable rise of conspiracy theories and misinformation is probably the most troubling of the reactions I have seen. That said, I think we have seen more people come together and the innovation in our society over the last year has been impressive,” Holman said.
Clark said the results of public health policies outweighed the pushback. As previously reported by The Transcript, cities with mask mandates and capacity restrictions saw lower rates of infection, hospitalization and death compared to cities which did not adopt these policies.
“I got a lot of interesting messages and email and phone calls and letters, and I still get them, but I know, again, by the data in how we’ve progressed over the last year that we are doing it right,” she said. “I know not everyone is going to agree on everything, but I will not take risks with human life — ever.”
These and other challenges also brought out the best in residents and provoked personal growth, several councilors noted.
“I learned that I have thick skin — really, really thick skin,” Clark said. “Norman is not afraid to lead the way. We often get called trouble makers, but I like to say we are trailblazers — not just with things like environmental policy or inclusive (community) ordinances, but in emergency situations. We don’t have to wait to act. We do what’s right for Norman residents and I will always be proud of that.”
Residents formed online groups to make masks or hand sanitizer, and offered to help the homebound with grocery delivery or hot meals, medicine and other supplies.
Clark called this neighbor-to-neighbor response the Oklahoma Standard — the state’s long history of helping others through crises.
“Oklahomans talk a lot about the Oklahoma Standard,” she said. “Not being a native Oklahoman I don’t know if I had ever really seen a demonstration of that value until now and it was beautiful.”
“It filled my heart to see our community to help those in need,” Carter said.
Scanlon said he appreciated the charity at work in the community, but also the ways community partners worked together to help residents get through the ongoing struggle of the pandemic.
From city departments like utilities and first responders, to the University of Oklahoma and non-profit organizations, Scanlon said he was most impressed “by the collaborative efforts put forth by these partners.”
Clark said 2020 is among the most difficult and most rewarding experiences of her life.
“How Norman responded to this pandemic is easily one of the five greatest experiences of my life,” the mayor said. “It is also one of the hardest, but the way we’ve all come together, the business community, nonprofit community, residents to support each other — it’s been the most encouraging thing I’ve done in elected office. I think people find it a little bit crazy that I can say I’ve left this experience feeling better about Norman than before, but it’s true.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.