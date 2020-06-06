Before the marching, the chanting and the cries for radical change, there was silence.
For 8 minutes 46 seconds, Erin Palmer stood on top of a car in the Norman High School parking lot Saturday, leading the hundreds of people around her in a moment of silence. The near-total quiet lasted as long as Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck.
“It was just really heavy, for me, standing on the car and doing it, but it had to be done,” said Palmer, a University of Oklahoma senior and president of OU’s Black Student Association.
Palmer and the BSA, along with Norman High graduates Fayth Cope and Marissa Lawson, brought together Saturday’s George Floyd March, a movement for racial justice with hundreds of local participants.
The two-hour event, which took marchers on a route through Norman and ended with speeches from multiple community members, echoed the cries for police reform and community action voiced by protesters nationwide. The George Floyd March capped off a week of local demonstrations in Norman, where residents marched and protested outside the Norman Police Department on Monday and Tuesday.
Saturday’s event drew marchers from the Norman and OU community and across racial and generational differences. While speakers thanked non-black Norman residents for showing up, they also issued a challenge to the community, asking that participants not let their energy or action fade when the protests end.
“I say to our allies, I say to all of our people who are trying to figure out what to say next: Go back home to where you got instilled [with] racism, because you weren’t born with it — it was taught,” said Quentin Dixon, a Norman native and OU Student Affairs employee. “Go back to the people who are talking to you about policies. If you don’t speak up for me, you’re not speaking up for me — this is who you’re hurting. I say to the person who says ‘I want to be change’: Be the change that you want to see.”
For black OU students and community members there Saturday, Palmer said the rallying cry of “Black Lives Matter” is not just a moment or a trend — it’s a lifestyle. Black speakers shared their own experiences of racism at OU and in Norman, expressing exhaustion, grief for the black lives lost to police brutality and a resolution to keep fighting for something better.
“I know that when you were at Norman High School, in that 8 minutes and 46 seconds, you thought that it would never end,” Dixon said. “That’s how it feels to be a black man and a black woman.”
As marchers moved forward from Saturday, speakers also asked them to continue having difficult conversations and actively push for racial justice. There was a sense of urgency from the speakers, who told the crowd that now is the moment to make lasting change.
“I’ve been to a couple of protests, and it kills me to see all of the children out here with their moms and their dads, because I was that child, and I don’t want to be here in another 20 years with my child or my grandkids,” OU graduate student and volleyball player Ashlynn Dunbar told the crowd. “This time is over, and we are going to be the change, and we cannot be silent.”
While Saturday’s speakers asked for changes in hearts and attitudes, they also called for action. Several speakers encouraged attendees to vote and research their local representatives and civil servants, and to push for their cities to re-evaluate local police spending and budgets.
Bola Ibidapo, an OU alumna and TED Talk speaker who gave Saturday’s main address, said she wants tangible change to come out of this moment.
“I want to see tangible actions — I want to see complete policy policing reform, I want to see how we allocate our funds to the police versus how we allocate funds to the black community, I want to see us show up and vote — tangible things that fix the system, or at least make the system better,” said Ibidapo, who used her speech to call for repentance for racism and racist systems. “I love unity — that’s great — but if we don’t have change, it’s all in vain.”
While the march started in the parking lot of Norman High, it ended at the steps of OU’s Evans Hall, the site of multiple protests and movements for racial justice on OU’s campus over the last five years. Along the way, OU students said they’re hoping the change and reform that residents are rallying for in Norman impacts OU’s campus too.
“I think it would have to start from the top — if we could see change and diversity from the Board of Regents… I feel like it will trickle down and it will stop a lot of things that students have been protesting,” said David Emesiani, a senior at OU. “Being a student there feels like every other week, there’s a racist thing we have to call out, so people are tired. Seeing a lot of OU students here, it’s good, because as you pursue higher and higher in education, you don’t see as much representation — we’d like to have our voices heard.”
On the route to Evans, there was chanting and marching, but there also was care. Community members lined the march route, handing out cold water bottles. Along University Boulevard, someone strung a sprinkler system across the street to gently mist marchers as they walked through the more than 90-degree heat.
Crowd members cheered on and encouraged every speaker, from a young boy who called for respect for all people, to Palmer, who teared up as she addressed the massive gathering. For organizers, the day was a reminder of the power of their voices, but also the strength of their community.
“In the past, BSA has held marches here on campus, and they’ve never been this big,” Palmer said. “It’s sad that it took George Floyd and all the recent murders to get here, but I was shocked — I think that’s why I got a little emotional standing here and seeing all the people, because I never expected it to be this big.”
