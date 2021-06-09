A Norman pedestrian was killed in a collision late Tuesday in Norman.
According to a press report, Forrest Ford, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel after a 2002 36-foot recreational vehicle hit him at about 10:02 p.m. on Interstate 35 Southbound at Main Street. The vehicle, driven by Anthony Suber, 60, of Arlington, Texas, was pulling a 20-foot trailer hauling a 2006 Pontiac Vibe. The driver and his passenger were uninjured.
According to the report, Ford sustained multiple injuries and was transported to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City. The pedestrian reportedly entered the roadway and was hit when he crossed 1-35 from west to east.
The report states that only the driver was wearing a seatbelt and airbags were unequipped. The roadway was reportedly clear.
The cause of the collision and the condition of the driver are under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit.
The Norman Fire Department, Norman Police Department and EMSSTAT assisted on scene.
