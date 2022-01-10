The city of Norman will honor the life of Civil Rights Movement activist Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration concert later this month.
The concert from the Norman Philharmonic and a 100-voice Unity Choir will celebrate the legacy of King, who was assassinated April 4, 1968, in Memphis. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd.
The evening will feature music from guest composer Andrew Marshall, a Jamaican native who has composed and arranged music for over 20 years.
Pieces will include Marshall’s arrangements of “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” “We Shall Overcome,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “He Never Failed Me Yet” and his original composition “Change.”
Richard Zielinski, the Phil’s musical and artistic director, said the Norman Philharmonic will celebrate its 11th year around the same time as the fourth annual MLK celebration concert and Meet the Composer event.
“It’s dear to my heart. We started this with the support of the community,” he said about the Philharmonic, which has grown to encompass the 501c3 nonprofit A To Z Productions. “I’m trying to bring people together through music and through art and through the Word.”
Zielinski, who also works at OU and McFarlin, said Marshall was his first doctoral student in 2009 at OU.
“I’m always looking for composers who have a piece of music that is connected to the lessons and message of Martin Luther King,” he said. “Composers who are really interested in moving society forward or moving society together right now with their music is very important for me to collaborate with.”
He said it has been amazing to watch Marshall grow, and he felt Marshall’s original composition “Change” was the perfect fit to celebrate King’s legacy. The song’s message is centered around taking care of each other and being part of the solution.
“He never lost his [Jamaican] heritage. He is one of the most sincere, God loving, beautiful people I’ve ever met,” Zielinski said about Marshall, who can write in any musical style, conduct music and perform.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark; Karlos Hill, chair of the University of Oklahoma’s Clara Luper Department of African and African-American Studies; OU CHief Diversity Officer Belinda Hyppolite and George Henderson will make remarks throughout the concert, which is done in cooperation with OU’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department.
In addition to the concert, Norman Public Schools fourth- and fifth graders will attend a Meet the Composer session with the Norman Philharmonic, Zielinski and Marshall at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Zielinski said Meet the Composer events encourage young people to look at a person of color or a woman and realize that they can be composers, too.
“I’m just trying to carry the torch forward,” he said.
Zielinski said celebrating King’s legacy is important to him, adding that King “straddled both the secular and the sacred” worlds, becoming so involved in politics that he “changed the course of our nation.”
Zielinski said he wants people to attend concerts and think about how to improve the world. He also wants to deliver a positive message to the community about unity, hope and love that may “add to the fabric of change” and help others work together in positive ways.
“I think that was kind of planted in me at a very, very young age, that music should connect to your society, music should connect to how you treat each other in a community. It’s pretty simple. We have to take care of each. We have to love each other, we have to respect each other. We can turn this thing around,” he said.
Tickets in advance cost $15 for adults and $7 for students age 16 and under at normanphil.com. Limited seating is available. A live stream will be available at normanphil.com.
Residents who wish to participate in the 100-maximum voice choir must sign up by Wednesday. Rehearsal is 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by a catered meal and dress rehearsal from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and concert arrival at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
To register or for more information, contact normanphil@cmfadmin.com or visit bit.ly/3f3Uv04.