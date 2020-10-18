The Norman Philharmonic will continue to reinvent its 10th anniversary season with a virtual choral performance this November.
While concerts and benefits are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Norman Philharmonic Director Richard Zielinski has created virtual events to start the season.
The first, “Stronger Together,” took place late last month, while a second virtual event called “Democracy” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
“Democracy” will feature music arranged and performed by the Zielinksi Singers, the Norman Philharmonic’s choral group, with the purpose of highlighting the importance of equal rights and privileges, said Krystyn Richardson, Norman Philharmonic executive director.
According to the Norman Philharmonic website, the event is a time to come together as a community through song with memorable music to lift hearts and heal.
“Both ‘Democracy’ and the previous show, ‘Stronger Together,’ feature a musical theme that encourages the world to unify in this time of need,” Richardson said. “‘Democracy,’ our second show, follows a similar thought process to ‘Stronger Together.’”
The Zielinski Singers’ performance of “Democracy” will be recorded at Projected Plans, which utilizes large projectors to project floor plans and other blueprints on a one-to-one scale inside a 5,000-square-foot warehouse.
“Projected Plans is letting us use their environment, and we are going to show video content on the screens and on the floor,” Richardson said. “We will have motion content that goes with what the singers are performing.”
When Projected Plans owner Brian Porch was asked about hosting the Zielinski Singers to perform in the projection warehouse, he said he thought it would be an interesting element for filming and was more than happy to allow them to use the space.
“With COVID-19, they are unable to do in-person events, and we thought it would be cool to help any way we could,” Porch said.
The “Democracy” event will be live on the Norman Philharmonic Facebook page and can be viewed afterward on Facebook or on the philharmonic’s YouTube channel. A fundraiser is scheduled after the Zielinski Singers’ performance.
The Norman Philharmonic is supported by the Harris Foundation, The Norman Arts Council, Armstrong Bank, The Kirkpatrick Foundation, Arvest Bank Foundation, Marion and Dianne Bauman, The Oklahoma Arts Council/National Endowment for the Arts, Richard Denney and Lydia Barnett, the Schwartz Family Foundation and Bob and Carol Warner.
