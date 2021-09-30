After a year off due to COVID-19, the Norman Philharmonic will once again host concerts in person for what will be its 11th season performing for the City of Norman.
The season kickoff concert will begin 3 p.m. Saturday at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 419 S. University Blvd. In addition to Saturday’s season opener, the philharmonic will perform Jan. 14, Jan. 17 and May 21.
The philharmonic is led by Richard Zielinski, who said he hopes the music sticks with people long after they leave the concert.
“People can step out of their day-to-day activities and just come and listen to a diverse group of people create beautiful music,” he said. “This really shows how people can work together and communicate with each other, care for each other and be appreciative of each other and create beauty and bring something into the world that is beautiful.”
Zielinski likes to believe the philharmonic brings people together regardless of ideology. Nobody asks your religion, political affiliation or beliefs when you walk into a concert, he said — they only care about you enjoying the music being performed.
He said he hopes the philharmonic concerts will offer attendees a chance to unwind from a tumultuous year-and-a-half and enjoy an in-person show for the first time in a while with friends, loved ones and strangers.
“I think it has a lasting effect on the community,” Zielinski said. “... It brings beauty and hope to the community and it does unite people. They will all be experiencing this beautiful product without talking to each other in the audience, where there might be people from all different walks of life, and how many times does that really happen?
“The arts can do that here on the earth, the arts can bring people together and we can all reflect on our past, our present and our futures through that musical experience.”
The orchestra will perform classics from Bach, Mozart and Handel during Saturday’s hour-and-a-half-long concert, Zielinski said.
Tickets are available at Normanphil.com.