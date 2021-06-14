Before Jazz in June officially kicks off this week, Norman residents can experience a spectacle of lights, vocals and orchestra at a collaborative pre-concert Wednesday.
While Jazz in June beings Thursday, the festival is teaming up with A to Z Productions to host “AGE OF SING” at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Legacy Park. A to Z Productions features the Norman Philharmonic and the Zielinski Singers, led by conductor Richard Zielinski.
The Wednesday pre-concert will showcase A to Z Productions’ local talent in a mix of genres, Zielinski said in a news release.
“The Norman Philharmonic and the Zielinski Singers are very excited to be the pre-show to Jazz in June this year,” the conductor said in the statement. “The event is a Norman staple, and ‘AGE OF SING’ will be an exciting addition. There is something for everyone at this performance — jazz, funk, rap and contemporary classics all performed in a cool, innovative style.”
The Jazz in June program officially begins Thursday night at Brookhaven Village and Andrews Park and will run through Saturday. The free, family-friendly festival features both local and widely-renowned blues and jazz talent.
This week’s festival marks a return to in-person Jazz in June after the festival switched to a virtual and radio format last summer. Find a full line-up for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at bit.ly/3cCgQkw.
