Over the last 30 years, technological advancements may have changed the offerings at the Norman-based Therapy in Motion clinics, but one thing that has remained the same is the staffs’ focus on catering to the individual needs of their patients.
Therapy in Motion has had 40,000 new patients in the last decade, and now has eight clinics in the state, with locations in Norman, Oklahoma City, Moore, Purcell, Newcastle, Edmond and Ada. Owner Cindy Merrick said the positive outcome starts with a holistic and exhaustive approach to evaluating patients.
“When somebody comes here and their neck hurts, we don’t just look at their neck, we look at their foot, knee, hip, posture and movement,” Merrick said. “We do a comprehensive evaluation, examine symptoms and determine the cause for their dysfunction.”
Cindy Merrick founded Therapy in Motion in January 1992, with the assistance of administrator Robin Annesley inside of the Brookhaven Health Club before moving to a rental space on Main Street three years later behind FedEx. With a steadily growing patient population, came the need for a larger space of their own, and the clinic built a location at 2475 Boardwalk St in 2000.
Merrick said among the most important of all distinctions in their practice are bedside manner and actively listening. She has developed friendships with multiple patients in her 30 years of running Therapy in Motion and said being relationship driven is a cornerstone of their success.
Throughout her 35 years in practice, Merrick said she has gained a wealth of knowledge about the human body and the power of relationships and hope.
Scott Boyles, clinical director and co-owner of Therapy in Motion, said when he is with a patient, they don’t come in for a set routine.
“It’s almost like a re-evaluation every time they walk in the door, because we’re modifying and updating their treatments,” Boyles said. “It’s a holistic process from the ground up.”
Once Merrick, Boyles and their staff identify what is causing a patient’s physical discomfort, they have a myriad of treatment options to remedy it.
Inside their 12,000-square-foot west Norman location is state-of-the-art therapy equipment, including a Zuni unloading treadmill system, a whole body vibrating platform system, a Biodex Balance System for vestibular issues and a Kin Com, a large computerized dynamometer that calculates the force generated by opposing muscle groups.
While this technology relieves physical symptoms, Merrick said their treatment also considers social, emotional, mental and spiritual needs.
“So many of our patients have physical pain that has an emotional cause,” Merrick said. “You can’t separate someone’s childhood experience of abuse, alcoholic parents or dysfunction from their physical body because they are all related.”
Specialty programming at Therapy in Motion includes speech therapy, spine care, post-operative care, sports medicine, balance and vestibular care, aquatics, pediatrics, cardiovascular, pulmonary and stroke recovery care, TMJ, womens’ health, incontinence and dry needling.
Boyles said they commonly use dry needling to reduce pain and restore function.
“It’s kind of like acupuncture filament, where the needle goes into the muscle to get it to shut off and stop spasming,” Boyles said. “It allows us to change the dynamic of what’s going on — it offers immediate results.”
The clinic has offered free community seminars for back, shoulder and neck discomfort and carpal tunnel syndrome, stretching yoga as well as nutrition.
“People come in and do yoga or learn about different essential oils,” Merrick said.
Therapy In Motion also serves as a teaching institute, providing opportunities for physical therapy doctoral students from across the country.
Boyles said a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor of the west Norman clinic has housed hundreds of doctoral physical therapy students from nearly 40 universities in the U.S.
Merrick said Therapy in Motion has donated $300,000 over the years in support of nonprofits in the community in which they have built so many connections.
“A career in physical therapy has been an amazing gift to me,” Merrick said.
Merrick and Boyles both say the impact of positive intention can’t be understated.
Millie Audas, a former client at Therapy in Motion, said their reputation of genuine care precedes them.
“The staff is polite, friendly and ready to be of any assistance required,” Audas said.
Clinic co-owner Robert Barbour said most patients can legally choose their physical therapy provider, and he is honored that so many in the community have chosen Therapy in Motion.
As Therapy in Motion enters its next 30 years, Merrick said they intend to remain committed to personal touch, hands-on care and treating clients like family.
“The biggest thing we want to do is provide hope,” Merrick said.