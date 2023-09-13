The City of Norman is making plans to purchase the land that sits underneath Griffin Memorial Hospital.
Following the announcement that Oklahoma will relocate the state’s largest mental health treatment center from Norman to Oklahoma City, Mayor Larry Heikkila told The Transcript that the city will make a move to pick up the land, which has been appraised at $54 million.
Heikkila said he is interested in zoning the area for businesses and entertainment while maintaining existing ballparks and the George M. Sutton Wilderness Park.
“My hope is that if we can buy Griffin, and I think we can, we'll take it, and turn it into entertainment, housing and places where they can work,” Heikkila said.
Darrel Pyle, city manager, said the land will be worth $54 million on the condition that the land between Robinson and Main Street becomes vacant and that the property north of Robinson is zoned for single family residential housing.
“For that value to be achieved, they could deliver the land vacant. We know there's a lot of asbestos on site and a lot of demolition that would have to take place,” Pyle said. “So the cost of those improvements could be deducted from their appraised value, and it could go forward that way.”
Heikkila said he wants small businesses to move in so people can work close to where they live.
He also said that Norman did not submit a bid to keep Griffin in the city.
“Griffin Memorial Hospital was left basically unattended for many of these years. It’s not worth fixing now,” Heikkila said.
Pyle said the grounds on which Griffin stands have never been zoned in Norman’s history.
“They didn’t do a lot of platting projects 100 years ago in Norman,” he said. “None of the property is platted or zoned, but the city of Norman doesn't need to own it to make sure what gets ultimately developed there is in Norman's best interest.”
He said his office will work with the city council to ensure the land is platted, whether or not it is owned by the city.
“Of course, the part with the Griffin hospital on it, it's got to stay occupied for the next three years while they're working on building a new hospital [in Oklahoma City],” Pyle said.
Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman, said she wants the city to share more specifically what it would plan to do with the land if the deal goes through.
“I’m hopeful that there will be a good and efficient use for that land and I look forward to learning more details from the city on that issue,” Menz said.
Heikkila said the city will protect its existing structures as it evaluates how it will make use of the space when the city makes an offer on the land.
“We need to protect our Griffin ballparks that we just finished there. We just built 11 and refurbished another 11, so there's 22 ballparks out there that need to be looked at,” he said. “We need to make sure Sutton Wilderness Park is protected. There’s developers who want to come in and run up houses, and that’s not what we need.”
Heikkila said about 250 employees currently work at Griffin, and he wants to keep as many workers in Norman as he can.
“We need to expand [Embark],” said Heikkila. “We need to put up buses that will help them get there and come back to Norman.”
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said city leaders will have to be creative to support commuters from Norman to the new hospital if they want to keep residents in Norman.
“We need to be more innovative and supportive of the needs of workers that commute into Oklahoma City,” Boren said. “We can easily have one of our Embark buses run an express route, so in the morning you go to the job and later you are brought home.”
She said a lot of people are worried about workers getting displaced and moving to Oklahoma City.
“I’m not buying that. I think we have a lot more options on the table that we should look at, and that’s what I’m advocating for,” she said. “We need to listen to the workers and ask them what they need to be able to work with us and live where they have lived.”
Boren said the city is unlikely to move on purchasing the land until it first addresses a proposed Team Norman project for a billion-dollar entertainment district north of Rock Creek Road along 24th Avenue NW.
Rep. Jared Deck, D-Norman, said he was caught off guard when he heard the hospital was going to move.
“We were told none of this was going to come out until October,” Deck said. “The most important thing is communication between the Department of Mental Health and Griffin employees. They have told employees and legislators that every current employee at Griffin Memorial Hospital will be offered a position if they so desire at the new facility in Oklahoma City.”
Deck said he will be following up on the state’s commitment to Griffin workers to make sure it keeps its word to take care of state employees.
“The Department of Mental Health plans to move Griffin to Oklahoma City was not a piece of top secret intellectual property that needed to be kept from the market,” he said. “These decisions affect real people, patients and employees who are trying to decide what is going to happen in their immediate and forthcoming future, and it is imperative on any state agency to keep its word and communicate with the people that they serve and the people they employ.”
Menz said she is frustrated with the “whole situation.”
“Norman is known for being a community of compassionate folks who are ready and willing to support each other and meet each other’s needs. That’s who we are. It’s disheartening that we weren’t included more in this huge decision,” she said.
