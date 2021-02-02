A 42-year-old man was arrested Monday evening following reports of gunshots fired that night.
According to a news release from the Norman Police Department, officers responded about 7:48 p.m. Monday to Gray Street and Porter Avenue, where they found a Lucus Waite standing in front of a business in the 200 block of North Porter openly carrying an AK-47 rifle. Officers immediately ordered him to put down the firearm.
According to the release, despite continued commands, Waite refused to drop the rifle and showed signs of being intoxicated. Two officers disarmed him without incident.
According to the NPD, spent shell casings were located on the ground, consistent with reports received.
Waite was arrested and booked into the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center on complaints of carrying firearms while under the influence and obstruction.
The NPD Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.