The Norman Police Department arrested 30-year-old Keabreauna Bronte Boyd (DOB: 08/30/1989) Monday on a complaint of first degree murder in connection to the death of 59-year-old Luis Raynard Williams (DOB: 11/19/1960). Boyd will be booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center upon her release from a local hospital. She is receiving treatment for a medical issue not related to the incident or arrest.
NPD responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Alameda Street at 6:14 a.m. Monday in reference to a body found. Once on scene, officers located a deceased adult male, later identified as Luis Raynard Williams, in the driveway of the residence with significant trauma to his head and neck. Quickly after arriving on scene, investigators identified Boyd as a person of interest. Based on the investigation and various circumstances at the scene, investigators determined Williams’ death to be a homicide. Following Boyd’s interview with investigators, she was taken into custody for her role in the incident.The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
The incident remains under investigation by the NPD Criminal Investigations Division.
