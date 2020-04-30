The Norman Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway 17-year-old who left home yesterday afternoon.
According to a news release from the department, police are searching for Presley Ann Brown, who NPD described as "an endangered runaway."
Brown was last seen wearing a gray fleece top and jean leggings, and according to the NPD, ran away from a residence in the 3600 block of 24th Avenue SE at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Detective Kellee Robertson at 405-366-5261, or call 911.
