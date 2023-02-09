Joshua Hodgson, Jazmin Lee and Peter Roper learned early on they didn't have much in common except a desire to serve.
Their paths crossed for the first time in early September when all three started training to become Norman Police Department officers.
"Officer Roper blow dries his hair every morning," Lee told a room full of police officers, city officials and family members Thursday afternoon at City Hall. "Officer Hodgson needs about 2,000 milligrams of caffeine to not fall asleep."
Six months later the trio were sworn in and pinned as officers, joining an extended family tasked with protecting and serving the citizens of Norman.
"We're glad you three made it through," Police Chief Kevin Foster said. "It's a tough time, it's a tough haul, and it says something about you that you made it all the way through the academy.
"I know you're proud to be here today, but what you don't understand is that today you're heroes, just to make it to this point. There's very few people now that pick this as a profession. And for you to stand up and say 'yeah, I want to serve my community,' that says a lot about you."
Over 23 weeks Hodgson, Lee and Roper received 855 hours of instruction in subjects that include state law, municipal ordinance, policies and procedures, ethics, procedural justice, and cultural awareness.
"They've collectively fired about 1,900 rounds of ammunition," said Lt. Lee Mc Whorter, the academy's training coordinator. "They've been handcuffed, tased, pepper-sprayed and shot repeatedly (with simulated rounds)."
Hodgson, 24, is a graduate of Community Christian School and the University of Oklahoma. Parents Diane and Scott Hodgson are local educators.
"It means a lot to me to be able to serve the community," Joshua Hodgson said following the ceremony. "I've grown up in this community ... I love this community.
"So being able to give back to it and help keep it safe ... to be able to serve the people ... it means the world to me."
Lee, 23, a graduate of Westmoore High School, is the first female leader in the 61-year history of the Police Academy. She said she would not trade her class for "any other one."
"We have grown to be a family," Lee said. "I'm not sure if it was actually the six months we spent together or the 500 burpees we did during the two weeks of defensive tactics. Actually, the two days."
Roper, 25, grew up in Senegal, a country in West Africa, where his parents were missionaries.
The Edmond resident said graduating from the academy was the culmination of a journey that had its share of ups and downs.
"You get put in a lot of uncomfortable situations and you have to go through those uncomfortable situations," he said. "But you become better because of those situations. I've learned that no matter what, I need to make the right decision."
Norman Police Major Brent Barbour said the department currently has three academies running -- two to train new recruits and one called a lateral academy for commissioned officers joining the department from another agency.
"They need to learn to apply their skills to our expectations and our community's expectations," Barbour said.
Traditional academies, like the one that graduated Thursday, typically last from 24 to 26 weeks depending on the size of the class.
"This is smaller than normal," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.