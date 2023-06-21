Norman police discontinued searching Wednesday afternoon for at least one burglary suspect in the area of 48th Avenue Northwest and Tecumseh Road.
A portion of 48th between Tecumseh and Rock Creek roads was closed to all traffic for about two hours while officers searched for the suspect, the police department reported on its Facebook page.
Earlier Wednesday, officers took one suspect into custody after responding to a burglary in progress at a residence near 48th and Tecumseh about 11:20 a.m.
Police asked people in the area to remain alert, and to call 911 or 405-321-1444 if they see any suspicious activity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.