The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatality wreck that occurred around 12:15 a.m. Monday at 180th Avenue Northeast and Tecumseh Road.
According to a press release, a single vehicle was traveling northbound on 180th Avenue Northeast when it left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned. All four people inside the vehicle were ejected after the collision.
Three of the four people were declared dead after police arrived on scene. The fourth person was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Identification of all people involved in the wreck is pending notification of next of kin.
The NPD/OUPD Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.
