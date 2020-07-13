The Norman Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Alameda Street at 6:14 a.m. today in reference to a body found.
Once on scene, officers located a deceased adult male in the driveway of the residence with significant trauma to the head and neck.
During the course of the investigation, a person of interest was identified. Investigators are currently interviewing this individual. No additional suspects are believed to be outstanding at this time.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Further updates will be provided as they become available.
