One person is dead after a single vehicle rollover accident in Norman Monday evening.
According to a report, the Norman Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision at 4:58 p.m. Monday just off the Oklahoma Highway 9 eastbound off-ramp from southbound Interstate 35.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a single vehicle, upside down, that appeared to have curved off the road for an unknown reason. The preliminary investigation into the collision indicates the driver attempted to correct and get back on the road, but failed, the report said.
The lone adult male occupant was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected as a result of the collision. He was discovered deceased near the vehicle.
Identification of the man is awaiting next of kin notification. The NPD Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team’s investigation is ongoing.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
