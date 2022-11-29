The Norman Police Department is investigating a wreck that killed two people Monday afternoon.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 60th Avenue NW and Rock Creek Road, the department reported Tuesday.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, police said.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was transported by ambulance to an Oklahoma City hospital and later died, the department reported.
The department's Collision Investigation Reconstruction Team responded and will investigate the crash, which closed the intersection for several hours.
Police provided no additional information Tuesday.
