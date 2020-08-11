Norman police are investigating a 22-year-old man who admitted to stealing three Unite Norman signs from a local business.
The arrest warrant affidavit states that a man visited a marijuana dispensary at 3160 Classen Boulevard on August 6.
After he left the store, he “walked back out to his truck, waited in it until other possible witnesses left the parking lot, and then stole three Unite Norman yard signs from the lawn in front of the business,” the affidavit reads.
The deed was captured on surveillance cameras and when police contacted the man, “he admitted doing it, though his tone of voice didn’t seem to indicate that he had any regret or remorse for the theft,” the officer’s statement reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.