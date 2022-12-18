Norman police arrested 19-year-old Garrett Stotesbury on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting Sunday morning.
Officers responding about 11:20 a.m. to a call of a possible shooting 800 block of Lexington Street found a deceased 21-year-old male in a vehicle at the scene.
"Investigators worked through the day processing the scene and developed information that led them to Stotesbury as a suspect," the department reported in a news release.
"Detectives interviewed Stotesbury. As a result, he was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center. Formal charges are pending."
Police are asking anyone with information is to contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
