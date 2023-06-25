Annabelle Rhynes smiles when she is asked to describe her father, Norman police officer Harley Rhynes.
“He has a very strong personality,” she said Saturday inside the family home on Jean Marie Drive. “He’s talkative and funny. He’s very true to himself and he doesn’t hide that from other people.”
A week ago, Annabelle Rhynes, 19, was on her way to get her dad a card for Father’s Day when her mom called in a panic.
“You need to come home right now, your dad’s been electrocuted,” she said. “When I got home he was being loaded on the stretcher.”
A storm the night before had damaged a power line in the backyard and started a small fire. A section of fence burned along with some firewood Harley Rhynes had chopped and stacked.
The next day, Rhynes, who is assigned to the department’s school resource officer unit, walked out back to repair the fence so the dog couldn’t escape.
“My mom told me that the firefighters said (the line) was dead, so I’m assuming he thought there was no electricity,” Annabelle Rhynes said. “He was trying to cover the fence and that’s the last thing he remembers.”
What happened next isn’t exactly clear.
“Going by what he said, he didn’t touch it at all,” Robert Ford, Rhynes’ brother, said of the power line. “He said he picked up a panel and was going to take it over there and put it over the hole so he could let the dog out, and that’s the last thing he remembered.”
A neighbor who could see through the damaged fence discovered Rhynes slumped over and alerted his wife, Vilma, who called 911.
“The guy found him awake, but he was very out of it,” Annabelle Rhynes said. “My dad had no recollection of what happened. He was very, very confused.”
The second-year college student rushed home, but was unprepared for what she saw.
“I knew it was serious, but I really didn’t expect to see him like that,” she said. “I’ve never see the effects of electricity before. His head is very bloody and he’s burned everywhere and he’s looking around like he doesn’t know what’s going on. I was scared, I cried. I was very shocked.”
According to the officer’s daughter, a doctor treating Rhynes at a burn center in Oklahoma City said the current of electricity likely entered through his shoulder and exited through his two big toes, which were discolored from burns and could be amputated.
Rhynes, who is expected to be hospitalized for several weeks, recently underwent shoulder surgery and was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit, his daughter said.
“It was broken into three parts so they had to kind of reconstruct it,” she said. “He’s still in severe pain, but they did move him out of the ICU much earlier than expected, so that’s good.”
Annabelle Rhynes visited her father Friday.
“He can talk, he can move, although it’s very hard ... he has taken assisted steps,” she said. “As the days go by, he can talk more and more.”
Robert Ford, who lives in Blanchard, paid his niece and her young son a visit Saturday. Ford said his brother’s improving but his recovery is going to be a “slow process.”
Annabelle said her family has received “a ton of support from friends and the police department.”
“All our needs are met,” she said.
