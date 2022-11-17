Norman police Lt. Marcus Savage typically avoids the limelight. No such luck Thursday afternoon at City Hall, where he was rewarded for his bravery and compassion.
Savage, a 17-year department veteran, received the first Safety Partner award from the Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E.
The award is given to first responders who value teamwork, safety and well-being, said Kimberlee Adams, the energy provider’s community affairs manager.
“We’re here to honor Marcus and what he does every day in such a gracious and humble manner,” she said.
Adams said Savage exemplifies bravery and compassion.
“It’s not often that you see the words bravery and compassion used together,” she said.
Police Capt. Gary Hopcus went through the police academy with Savage in 2005. He called the lieutenant “a great mentor and a great person” who is always thinking of others.
“I can tell you what you’re seeing today is exactly what he was back then,” Hopcus said. “He’s always been honest and trustworthy. He’s one of the hardest-working guys and he will give up the shirt on his back to help anyone out.”
Savage, who was nominated for the award by an unidentified community member, has accomplished much during his 17-years with the Norman Police Department.
As a school resource officer, he mentored kids and often reached out to families to “see what kind of help they needed,” Hopcus said.
One time he came to the aid of a family with car trouble by paying for repairs out of his own pocket.
Savage is a SWAT team member and a peer support representative who “reaches out to officers to make sure they’re doing OK after bad calls,” Hopcus said.
“That is the Marcus I know, the character he has,” the captain said.
OG&E will make a $1,500 donation to the police department on behalf of Savage, who will be honored at an upcoming Thunder game.
“A lot of people need to hear good stories and good things about what’s going on around them,” Savage told The Transcript.
“There’s a lot of bad stuff in the world, right? But what we can control is us doing good things, and that ‘s the only thing I have control over is if I choose to do a good thing today.”
