A 911 call released this week by the Norman Police Department depicts the final moments of an alleged intruder fatally shot by the owner of Ice Creamatory, 1200 12th Ave. NE.
Moments before a dispatcher comes on the line, the unidentified caller can be heard yelling “You’re dead!” and “How does it feel?”
Dispatcher: “911, what is the address of you emergency? (call goes silent)
Caller: “I just shot somebody, get here now!”
911: “Can you tell me what he did?”
Caller: “He broke into my store.”
911: “What’s the name of the business?” (call goes silent)
911: “Are you with the person right now? Is there anyone else there with you?”
Caller: “Yeah, he lying on the floor, he’s bleeding.”
911: “Is he still alive?”
Caller: “I don’t think so.”
911: “Just stay on the phone with me; they’re getting started right now.”
Caller: “OK.”
911: “Is there anyone else there, other than the two of you?
Caller: “No.”
Caller: “I’m pretty sure he’s dead.”
911: “Where was he shot?” (call goes silent)
Caller: “I have no idea; it’s really dark in here.”
911: “Where’s the gun at now?”
Caller: “You want me to take it off and put it on my desk? I don’t trust that he’s not alive. I’m military ... I’m military police ...”
911: “OK, where is it now?”
Caller: “It’s in my hand, I’m making sure he is not going to get up. I don’t know what his intentions are.”
911: “That’s fine. Again, I want you to put it down and step away from it, OK? They’re going to be there and you don’t want to be near it when they get there, OK?”
Caller: “No, of course not. No, no, no.”
911: “No, I know ... I understand. I’m just letting you know what they’re going to want me to let you know. So, just set it down if you can, OK? You you can keep an eye on the guy and ... yeah, you can keep it between you and hm for sure, but ... .”
Caller: “OK.”
911: “Again, just stay on the phone with me until they get there, OK? If anything happens I want you to let me know.”
Caller: “You got it. I’m here.”
911: “Do you still see him now?”
Caller: “Yeah, he’s laying on the floor right in front of me. There’s a lot of blood. He’s probably dead.”
911: “What was that?”
Caller: “That’s him, he’s dying.”
911: “OK, so he’s still trying to breathe right now?”
Caller: “I have no idea; he’s dying.”
911: “OK.”
Caller: “The cops are here.”
As of Tuesday, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn had not announced whether his office would charge the business owner with a crime.
The fatal shooting occurred early Jan. 19 inside the Ice Creamatory, 1200 12th Ave. SE.
Police responded to the 911 call about 1 a.m. The caller said he had shot a burglary suspect inside his business.
“When officers arrived, they entered the business and found one deceased male,” police reported. “They also contacted the caller, who remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
