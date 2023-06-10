The four callers sounded alike, feigned distress or warned of an approaching shooter followed by what appeared to be recorded gunshots.
One told a dispatcher “my friend is hit.” Another caller matter-of-factly said his son left him a note saying “I have to go to the university and shoot everybody.”
They referred to a building on campus that didn’t exist or gave the wrong name of the school or said their AR-style rifles were missing but couldn’t provide an address where the weapons were taken.
The 911 calls were among 27 released Friday by the Norman Police Department along with nearly two dozen body-worn camera videos related to a swatting incident at the University of Oklahoma.
“We believe it to be the same individual,” police department spokesperson Sarah Schettler told The Transcript. The FBI is investigating the incident, she said.
A university text alert first reported an active shooter on campus at 9:24 p.m. Friday, April 7.
“There is an active shooter at the Van Fleet Oval,” the alert stated. “Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”
The calls, which turned out to be “false” reports of an active shooter on campus, triggered a massive law enforcement response from multiple agencies, including the Norman Police Department.
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. confirmed it was a “swatting” incident, where callers fake an emergency that draws a large response from law enforcement.
“It is believed that the calls targeting our campus originated from outside of the United States.”
Some of the callers reported an active shooter near the South Oval and Bizzell Memorial Library.
“Officers immediately responded to the area, and after conducting a thorough search, did not find any evidence of a shooting or criminal activity,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said.
One caller that night identified himself as Gavin and appeared to be breathing heavily.
“We just heard shots here at the Ravenson Hall at the University of Oklahoma,” the caller said.
“Revenson Hall you said?” the dispatcher asked. “Is it Revenson Hall?
“Yes, the caller said. “Wait, he’s walking toward us, he’s walking towards us!”
The sound of two gunshots can be heard in the background.
The same caller, this time speaking to a different dispatcher: “He’s still walking around. I don’t know what to do.”
The dispatcher tells him to “stay down, stay hidden, do not get up, okay?”
Dispatcher: “Is anyone hit?”
Caller: “My friend is hit”
Dispatcher: “What kind of would does your friend have, where’s the gunshot wound?”
Caller: “One in the stomach and one in the leg, I can’t really ... .”
Dispatcher: Where are you guys at, exactly?
Caller: “We’re hiding in the library.”
Dispatcher: “Be as quiet as you can, I’ve got help on the way. You stay down. Where in the library are you?
Caller: “I can’t really tell you. I don’t really know.”
Dispatcher: Okay. Try the best that you can, are you at the entrance? Are you upstairs or downstairs? Where?
The sound of gunfire can be heard on the call. Two shots, same as the other call.
The same caller can be heard placing a third emergency call, this time identifying himself as Emily: “In the South Oval of the Norman campuses, there’s a man running around with an AR-15.
Dispatcher: “Where?”
Caller: We’re at the University of Oklahoma, in the South Oval.
Dispatcher: What does the person with the gun look like?
Caller: “He’s a white man, he’s 6-foot-tall, around 6-foot-tall, black coat, AR-15 ... there’s actually another guy.
Dispatcher: “What direction is he headed?
Caller: “He’s heading toward the library right now.” Two shots can be heard in the background.”
The fourth caller sounded different and appeared calm when a dispatcher answered his call.
“Yes, hello, I just got home from work and my son has left me a note here saying “dad I love you, but I have to go to the university and shoot everybody,” the caller said. “And all my guns are gone, and everything is just messy in the house.”
Dispatcher: “What’s your location?
Caller: “I’m in my car right now, currently. I don’t know if I should go to the school and try to stop him or what to do here.”
Dispatcher: “When you got the message from them where were you at?
Caller: “I was in my car. I got it over messages. I don’t know if he’s at the school at the moment or what to do here.”
Dispatcher: “You said they were threatening to shoot up OU?”
Caller: “Yeah. The University of Oakland, yes, correct. Him and his friends.”
Dispatcher: “Do they live here in Norman?
Caller: “Yes.”
Dispatcher: “Do you know the address they live at?
Caller: “No I don’t, and my two AR-15’s are gone and my handguns are gone and all the ammunition, everything is just gone.”
Dispatcher: “Okay, what is the address the guns went missing from?”
Caller: “It’s their grandma’s house, I don’t know the address in my head, ma’am. They have a gray car, I don’t really know what I should do here. I’m very confused at the moment, I don’t really know what to do.”
Less than a week after the incident, Norman police Chief Kevin Foster told Rotary Club members officers responded as quickly as possible to the threat.
“And they’re going to the last place that we know shots were fired, and they’re telling us somebody was injured there, the caller on the phone,” Foster said. “There were clues that things aren’t right ... different things, but you still have to respond, you still gotta go check that out.
“And when they’re responding to that area, you’re going but you’re not hearing any other shots. So you’re starting to think ‘well, where is this?’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.