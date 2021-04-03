The Norman Police Department responded to a Norman dog park after a report of a shot dog Saturday afternoon.
A suspect on the scene claimed his dog was interacting with the victim’s dog, which became aggressive, according to a police report. That's when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, firing one shot and hitting the victim’s dog.
Witnesses at the scene told NPD the two animals appeared to be playing, according to the report.
The victim took his dog to a veterinarian and its condition is unknown.
According to the report, officers completed a warrant request for the suspect for reckless discharge of a firearm and animal cruelty.
NPD is still investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.