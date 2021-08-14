An increase in local population over the last decade means Norman residents can expect a bump in federal and state funding for projects and a redistricting process to make the city’s eight wards more equitable.
According to the latest 2020 Census data released this week, the City of Norman gained just under 18,000 residents in the last decade as Cleveland County increased its population by more than 15%.
Ten years ago, Norman was home to a total population of 110,925 people, according to the 2010 Census. Now, that number has jumped to 128,026 people, the 2020 Census shows.
According to estimations, Oklahoma communities stand to gain approximately $1,675 in federal support per person per year following the results of this census. So, this increase in population will lead to more federal and state funding for Cleveland County — of particular value with the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill set to pass — and dictate how Norman residents are represented, since ward boundaries are set to be redrawn.
“We are now diving into the work, and it’ll take several weeks to more than a month to figure out how that will impact redistricting for our city wards,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said. “From my experience as a Ward 6 council member, it’s mostly houses, so they actually had the largest population, and with the growth all along Tecumseh, I’m sure they’re definitely still one of the highest-populated wards.
“So, I’ll be curious to see how that is redistricted, and again, city staff is thinking it’ll take four to five solid weeks to move that data into the software to see how and where we should move the lines.”
Joyce Green, manager of the GIS services division for the City of Norman, said at the moment, all the data the city has is very raw. Staff is uploading it into software to allow for interactive ward mapping.
“Basically, what happens with the data is it gets integrated into a GIS system, which we use to do reapportionments, and the reapportionment are pretty much done in an interactive meeting,” Green said.
Earlier this year, the City Council put together an ad hoc reapportionment committee composed of one member from each ward and a ninth at-large member for an unbiased eye.
Members of the committee will run through certain scenarios with a goal of dividing up the wards as equitably as possible.
Once the majority of the committee agrees on a scenario, that scenario will go to a public comment meeting, where Norman residents are able to voice their opinions about the map. If there are serious concerns following the public comments, the cycle will repeat itself until a specific map is settled on, Green said.
All the conversations are interactive, Green said.
“We run those as interactive meetings,” she said. “The reapportionment committee will sit there and they’ll (look at) what happens if you put this precinct in and take them out, (what it does) to the deviation, so it’s an interactive process.”
Once the committee settles on a ward map, it will go to council for rejection or approval. When the new ward map of the city is approved, it will be the official map until the 2030 Census.