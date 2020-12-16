Although President Donald Trump declared Christmas Eve a federal holiday this year, some United States Post Office locations, including Norman’s, will not be taking the day off.
Norman Postmaster Robbie Steelman said Christmas Eve will be a “normal day of delivery” for them.
“We will be delivering the mail and the packages to all customers in Norman on Christmas Eve,” Steelman said.
That will go for all the zip codes the Norman Main Post Office covers, including 73069, 73026 and 73071.
On most federal holidays, post offices would usually be closed, but because of the heavy influx of packages they are having to mail out, the Norman office decided to stay open, Steelman said.
“We work every Christmas Eve and we close down for Christmas Day, though we will be doing express mail delivery on Christmas Day, but it will be only express mail,” Steelman said.
Due to the heavy increase in online shopping this year, Steelman encourages people to place their orders sooner rather than later. In addition, if people are wanting to mail something out, he also encourages them to do it as soon as possible.
“It would be really great if [people] would come in and try and mail out sooner,” he said. “Just be aware there are delays in the postal network just based on all of the online ordering. But, as soon as it gets to Norman we will get it out to the customers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.