Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then windy with a few showers during the afternoon. High 61F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.