Between social distancing guidelines and mask requirements, St. Patrick’s Day will look different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the spring, however festivities will still take place around Campus Corner and downtown Norman.
While COVID-19 cases are declining, business and city leaders urge mindfulness to safety precautions to keep everyone safe as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The City of Norman recently released a reminder ahead of the holiday, which traditionally brings many OU students and residents to Campus Corner.
In the release, Norman residents are urged to continue to follow COVID-19 regulations and that the mask mandate continues through June 1 for the city.
Jeff Stewart, owner of O’Conell’s Irish Pub and Grille on Asp Avenue, said last year, only 50 people were allowed in the restaurant for St. Patrick’s Day.
“It turned out to be a fun day, not quite a good economic day, but a fun day,” Stewart said. “This year city leaders asked that we try to adhere to around 50% to 75% occupancy and make sure there is good separation.”
Stewart said the main focus is to make sure patrons feel safe and comfortable on the property.
“We will ask the customers if they are alright, comfortable and feel safe,” Stewart said. “We put dividers up on the booth to say that we’ve taped off tables to allow for spacing. We’ve taken 10 tables out since the pandemic began and we haven’t brought them back.”
Stewart said Asp Avenue will be closed for the festival to allow for people to spread out in the street.
“We will provide masks if they need them and will have tables and chairs outside,” Stewart said.
The Leprechaun Run will not take place on St. Patrick’s Day, but Stewart said he anticipates setting up an event for the summer. He said other events and entertainment for the day will be similar to past years.
The 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will start at 8 a.m., with a schedule that runs throughout the entire day, beginning with green eggs and ham in the morning.
“We’ll start with green eggs and ham in the morning at 8 a.m., with karaoke inside, then starting around noon, we have a tent immediately behind the building for the live band,” Stewart said. “There’s a collector’s mug from both last year and this year, as well as t-shirts, plenty of beads and a hat for everybody. It should be a lot of fun.”
Those looking for an Irish stew to celebrate the holiday can head to Crossed Cannons Brewery on Boyd Street.
“We’re going to make an in-house beef stew that is made with our Nitro Stout beer, and we’re going to have homemade mashed potatoes,” said Beau Salois, manager at Crossed Cannons Brewery.
Beer is Good Brewing Company on Main Street will run a special of $1 off full pours on all of their beers all day Wednesday, according to their Facebook page.
Stephen Koranda, chair of the Downtowners Association of Norman, said as people are out celebrating the holiday, it’s important to be conscious of doing so safely.
“We’ve got two great breweries downtown that have specials on brews going all day long, and everyone is invited downtown to celebrate safely,” Koranda said.
Norman’s City Manager, Darel Pyle, said although cases are declining, it’s still important to be mindful of mandates when out at restaurants and bars.
“If you’re out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this Wednesday, we ask that you do so responsibly and follow all local regulations,” Pyle said. “While we are making huge strides towards vaccinating our residents, we have by no means reached herd immunity. We are in the home stretch of the pandemic and need to keep working together to get to the finish line.”
