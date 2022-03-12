Norman Pride will return this May for its first festival in three years, honoring LGBTQ+ Oklahomans with a weekend of celebration.
Organizers have set Norman’s 2022 Pride Weekend for May 6-8, with a slate of events that includes a Friday kickoff, a Saturday festival and a Sunday parade.
While Pride organizers plan to host a few events during Pride Month in June, the May celebration allows Norman — and especially the city’s younger residents — to enjoy a long-delayed celebration, Norman Pride Vice President Pixie Quigley said. Norman Pride has not hosted a festival since 2019 due to the ongoing pandemic.
“It was really hard to see how difficult of a time kids were having anyway during the pandemic, and they would ask, ‘When are we going to do Pride?’ and we just had to keep letting them down,” Quigley said. “And so this year is an especially big deal for them.”
Quigley, whose own gay child grew up in Norman, said Pride is especially important for local LGBTQ+ youth to find a place where they feel they belong and know they are loved.
“It gives them hope, and it lets them know that despite all the things they see and hear ... they need to know that there are people out there who love them, care for them and are here to celebrate them,” Quigley said.
This year’s festival will have a special focus on LGBTQ+ youth; the Sunday, May 8 parade will include a youth march for those ages 11-19, and teenagers 14-19 can help design and build a parade float.
More events featured that weekend will include:
- A kickoff party from 7-9 p.m. May 6 at East Downtown Norman
- A festival from noon to 10 p.m. May 7 in Andrews Park, followed by an afterparty at the Blue Bonnet Bar
- A Mother’s Day Drag Brunch from noon to 2 p.m. May 8 at Legend’s
- A Main Street parade at 7 p.m. May 8
Quigley said the Sunday brunch, apart from continuing the weekend’s celebration, will help attendees support Legend’s, a Norman institution that has struggled during the pandemic.
Pride weekend will also give volunteers, local nonprofits and businesses an opportunity to participate. Quigley said volunteers can sign up to help with everything from carrying supplies back and forth to Andrews Park, to handing out water, to organizing and cleaning up after the parade or the scheduled Sunday 5k.
Pride is also “actively seeking” sponsors and vendor booths for the festival, she said. Companies that have sponsored Pride in the past will find that this year’s sponsorships are cheaper than years past, Quigley said, as organizers have adjusted for the financial hardship many businesses have endured the last few years.
Based on years past, Pride could draw 5000-7000 attendees, Quigley said. Celebrating Pride can be a “life changing” experience, she said, especially for youth.
“We’ve got people from all over the state who are ready to get out and just go to every Pride they can,” Quigley said. “And so we want to make ours pretty big of a deal, and bring them all out and really have a good time and show them our support.”
Interested vendors or sponsors can find opportunities at normanokpride.org/, Quigley said.