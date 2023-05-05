Norman Pride is gearing up for a weekend of activities that will connect LGBTQ+ Oklahomans to the community in a way that raises awareness and bridges the gap between neighbors.
Norman’s 2023 Pride Weekend begins today and runs through Sunday and will feature a range of events, performances and activities for all ages, according to organizers.
Norman Pride started in a parking lot on Gray Street in 2018, and has evolved over the years as more people in the community show their support, board member Cort Fisher told The Transcript.
“We have definitely grown,” he said. “I first started volunteering in 2019 and I have seen it evolve into what it is today, where we have this great venue in Andrews Park that we can grow into.
“This year we will have over 100 vendors at the festival and I don’t think any of the board members through we would get to that point.”
The weekend opens with a kick-off ceremony at East Downtown on Friday at 6 p.m. followed Saturday by the Norman Pride Festival Saturday at Andrews Park from noon to 10 p.m.
The event wraps up Sunday night with a parade celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in downtown Norman beginning at 7.
Fisher said there are other ways to get involved over the weekend.
“We have three events we want to highlight. We have a meet and greet with Kahanna Montrese prior to the festival and that is a ticketed event,” he said. “And on Sunday morning before the parade, we have two drag brunches scheduled at Equity Brewing and we still have some spots open for those.”
Fisher attributes the ability to add more events and entertainment to Pride weekend to members of the community who reinforce the idea that Norman needs to be an inclusive community.
“We’ve seen the support from the community and most of our sponsors are local businesses in Norman, so we do have the support,” he said. “And our plan is to make it a staple. We are the city of festivals and this festival is part of that.”
Organizations like Center for Children and Families is one of those lending its support as a way to help spread the word of love and acceptance in Norman, said executive assistant Chelsea Hinkle, who oversees CCFI’s parade float.
“What we are trying to do as an agency is really get out there and be a part of what is going on,” she said. “Families are made up of very diverse individuals, and it’s our mission to treat all families. All families deserve that love and healing and all of those opportunities.”
Fisher said it is important to make Norman Pride a successful event that celebrates diversity in Norman.
“The community has really come together and it’s something that people look forward to,” he said. “We’re really excited for everyone in the community to come out and enjoy all of the festivities and just celebrate the diversity we have in Norman and the support we have in the community”
For a full list of Pride activities visitnormanokpride.org/events.
