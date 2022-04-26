After a 2-year hiatus, Norman Pride is back — bigger and better than ever — with Norman Pride Weekend 2022: All the Colors of Pride.
This year’s Pride Weekend will take place on May 6-8, 2022. This is an all-ages, weekend-long event, free to enter and open to the public.
May 6: Kickoff Party
The weekend kicks off with a DJ, drag show, food trucks and ribbon cutting at 7 p.m Friday May 6 at EDO (East Downtown) Norman.
May 7: Festival
The festival is from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Andrews Park. The festival will host over 130 vendors and artists, 16 food trucks and a beer garden featuring local Norman breweries. A dedicated kids’ area will include face painting, balloon twisting, games and inflatables.
Guests can enjoy live music all day on the main stage, and when the vendors pack up and the sun goes down, the drag show starts. Norman Pride is thrilled to present Rupaul's Drag Race Allstar Miss Alexis Mateo as this year's festival headliner. A full schedule will be available at normanOKpride.org/festival.
May 8: Parade and other events
The Sunday, May 8 events will start at 9 a.m. with the Stride of Pride 5k at Ruby Grant Park. $25 online registration is open until May 7, and day-of registration is $35. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place participants will receive a medal. Rainbows and costumes are encouraged.
The 5k is followed by the Mom’s Day Drag Brunch from noon to 2 p.m. at Legend’s — unfortunately, brunch tickets are now sold out.
The weekend will wrap up on Sunday at 7 p.m. with the Pride Parade in Downtown Norman, led by dual grand marshals Sage Mauldin and Kay & Don Holladay. The parade route begins at Jones Ave and heads east down Main Street, south on Crawford Avenue, and west on Comanche Street back to Jones.
As with other Downtown Norman parades, the Pride parade makes two rounds. Kids and teens ages 11-19 (LGBTQ2SIA+ and allies) are invited to participate as part of the Youth March. Youth signup and flag options are on the Norman Pride website (link below).
Parade prize categories this year are Most Colorful, Most Creative, Most Energetic, and Best Overall. One of the parade judges this year is none other than the Parade Queen herself, Jeanne Flanigan.
Don’t miss the awards ceremony after the parade at Recess Taco Park. More parade and youth march details available at normanOKpride.org/parade.