With the freedom to make their own decisions about COVID-19 precautions for their communities, private schools across Norman are choosing a variety of paths this school year.
Some private schools are implementing cleaning, social distancing and masking measures, while at least one is moving ahead as usual.
In an email obtained by The Transcript, Community Christian School Principal Barbara Ohsfeldt detailed the school’s plans for the school year, noting that CCS will not be implementing any new procedures in response to the pandemic.
The school emailed parents after being contacted by multiple families regarding its school year plans. CCS’s fall semester began on Thursday, Aug. 20.
“Our plans are to continue normal school from August to May,” the email reads. “1. We will not be wearing masks. 2. Classrooms will be normal. 3. We will eat in the cafeteria as we have always done. 4. We will have recess for elementary school students. We will clean our classrooms and all other areas as if we were in the flu season. In the past, the flu season has proven to be just contagious as COVID-19.”
The email encourages parents to keep their children home if they are running a fever or exhibiting symptoms of any other illness. CCS did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
All Saints Catholic School, another private school in Norman, is implementing numerous precautions to combat COVID-19, including a mask mandate and social distancing requirements.
“All teachers and all students in 1st through 8th are required to wear masks,” Principal Dana Wade said. “Students are socially distanced in their classrooms, and when outdoors at school. Desks are spread throughout the room, or have a desk shield on them. Whenever inside the building, students are instructed to stay six feet from each other.”
Wade said the school takes the temperatures of students and staff each day on arrival. The school will be sanitizing and cleaning every classroom and restroom throughout the day, and water fountains are also closed and will be replaced with water bottle filling stations as each student is encouraged to bring their own water bottle to school, Wade said.
All Saints’ COVID-19 precautions are in line with those of local public schools within Cleveland County. Moore Public Schools is requiring masks, enforcing social distancing and implementing a three-option plan that gives students a choice between in-person learning, distance learning or fully virtual educational experience. Norman Public Schools began its school year remotely on Monday, and has a mask requirement, social distancing requirements and sanitation guidelines should students return in person.
Children’s House Montessori School also is mandating masks this year, and has split learning options and teachers into in-person and online instruction, CMS Head of School Kristen Hill said in an email. The school is not allowing visitors on campus, and is using a staged plan to return to in-person instruction in a way that allows for social distancing, Hill said.
“We have incorporated a tremendous amount of technology into our classrooms in order to provide an easily navigated learning space,” Hill wrote. “Technology is not typically found in a Montessori classroom environment, however, the introduction of technology into our space is allowing our teachers to provide a rich learning environment while meeting our students’ intellectual and social emotional needs.”
The school also is considering each in-person classroom a self-contained cohort, so if students or a teacher were to get sick, CMS would be able to contact trace and move the classroom to virtual learning, Hill said.
Cleveland County Health Department spokesperson Sara King said the department encourages all school facilities to take precautions against COVID-19.
“Our general recommendation for any school setting where students or faculty are gathered [is] we recommend the wearing of masks and social distancing,” King said. “We also recommend schools keep records of all students who are in a space with other individuals for longer than 15 minutes so if someone does test positive we can go back and do that contact tracing."
Reese Gorman and Emma Keith
Follow @reeseg_3 and @emma_ckeith
rgorman@normantranscript.com and ekeith@normantranscript.com
