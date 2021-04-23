Central Norman’s majestic mature tree canopy inspired a little girl who grew up here to be an artist in a very tangible way.
Love of nature and the ways it can be captured in art became a dual career later in her life. Jarica Walsh is both an accomplished printmaker and ceramicist, along with being the Oklahoma Arts Council’s Director of Arts in Public Places.
The council is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Oklahoma. Walsh is a graduate of Norman High School and holds a BFA from the University of Oklahoma.
“When I was a child, we lived near the university and I was surrounded by big, beautiful trees,” Walsh said. “We would ride our bicycles around campus. That early connection with trees and nature has been very impactful. I’ve been working on a project called ‘Conversations with Trees.’
“It’s born from a very early connection with a magnolia tree that was in our front yard. They each have a personality, are our partners here on the planet and do so much for us.”
The intellectual climate growing up with professors’ kids also provided positive stimulation and competitive spirit. The blend of aesthetic creativity and practical administrative sensibility she’s achieved have given Walsh a desirable and remarkable skill set.
Before working for the state, she was an associate director of the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition. Her present job makes Walsh the go-to person for artwork on bridges, highways and state buildings.
“I’ve been in this role at the Oklahoma Arts Council for almost two years,” she said. “I work with different state agencies when they’re constructing a new building or are doing a large renovation, taking them through the art in public spaces process.”
That process is delineated by 2004 legislation. Art world folks meet with community representatives, many of whom have no experience with art. Walsh gets to open eyes to possibilities along with the projects’ business considerations.
“I help them put together a committee, manage the process and take them from setting aside money all the way through art work installation and dedication,” she said. “I love working with individual artists and creating opportunities for artists.”
This involves contracting with artists and step-by-step management of the projects. Oklahoma artists compete for these commissions, but aren’t guaranteed them by law.
One of Walsh’s current projects involves helping realize the important aspects of the new First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The money is good now, and the project is moving forward.
“We have two projects going and I can’t reveal too many details because we’re keeping it under wraps for the excitement to come when it opens on September 18,” Walsh said.
One project involves inspiration by Norman resident and celebrated Caddo ceramics artist Jeri Redcorn.
“We’re creating a very large-scale representation of one of Redcorn’s pots,” she said.
Walsh stays in tune with Norman’s public art, including the recent Artful Inlets program. Allan Houser’s sculpture on the OU campus remains a favorite.
“Rick Sinnett’s (Thunderbird) mural has really defined downtown Norman in a fun way,” she said.
In addition to her public responsibilities, Walsh works privately from a studio in the Paseo Arts district. She creates sculptural ceramics, photogram prints using the cyanotope process and sometimes temporary art using found objects from nature. Walsh is a member of the Osage Nation, and her work honors Wahzhazhe ancestors and the rich cultural heritage.
“Over the last year of course the pandemic had a huge impact on the art I made,” Walsh said. “It created a shift in my focus. In March I was doing an informal residency at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City connected to an exhibition whose opening was delayed.”
She was making cyanotope prints from plant and tree leaves gathered at the garden. Then, most planned cultural events closed.
“I switched to making the work at home with this new concept of social distancing we were all trying to figure out,” Walsh said.
One series she titled “Collective Trauma” reflects the anxiety and uncertainty that few people escaped.
“I was looking to nature and watching spring as all the plants were continuing to emerge,” Walsh said. “Their lives were continuing on uninterrupted by the pandemic. I was really drawing inspiration from that, that things would be OK and that we’re all connected. Our connections are deep and strong.”
