Norman City Council will soon vote on whether or not the Public Arts Board will become a committee of the Norman Arts Council, a change the organization’s leadership says would allow for more art, increased fundraising opportunities, diverse community involvement and meeting flexibility.
The Norman Public Arts Board was created in 2007 by the Norman Arts Council and the City of Norman to create more appealing public spaces through art projects. The board exists to build Norman’s perception as a city with high-quality public art.
Erinn Gavaghan, executive director of the Norman Arts Council, proposed Tuesday that the Public Arts Board become solely a committee of the Norman Arts Council, forming the Norman Public Arts Committee.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the change to a committee will require ordinance amendments and may address a contract amendment, but that process should be completed in 30 days, at which point city council can vote at a future meeting.
The board is funded primarily through voluntary donations citizens make on their utility bills, said Gavaghan.
The City of Norman contracted with the arts council in 2016 to administer the Norman Forward “1% for Art” program, which receives 1% from Norman Forward project budgets. The arts council administers the selection process for the use of those funds.
At the program’s peak around 12 years ago, it generated around $20,000 annually for public art. Today, that fund generates about $8,000 annually.
The committee would be considered a 501©3, which means they would qualify for public and private grants to support public art.
Gavaghan said public art is rapidly expanding largely due to the Norman Forward program.
“It’s expanding beyond the boundaries of what we commonly think of as public property or public spaces, so to stay relevant in public art, we believe that Norman actually needs to pay more attention to this program,” Gavaghan said.
Gavaghan noted five reasons for wanting the Norman Public Arts Board to become the Norman Public Arts Committee: It defines the legal standing of public arts in Norman, allows for more community involvement, allows the committee to work more nimbly, merges missions while expanding the current definition of public art and provides full-time staff expertise in public art and nonprofit administration fundraising and marketing.
If the board were to become a committee, their memberships would not be tied to open meeting laws, which Gavaghan argued creates flexibility.
“They could meet when needed, and even at the last minute, they could even use alternative ways of working like zoom and online whiteboard applications,” Gavaghan said. “These are really important for a group of people from diverse backgrounds and who are actively involved in project implementation, as this committee would be.”
The committee could expand the definition of public art to include projects that the public can see, but might exist on private property. Gavaghan said they’re often asked to partner with or advise private businesses for large-scale works of art. She said they’re currently working with the Norman Economic Development Coalition to create a mural on the new Commerce Building on Main Street.
Gavaghan said the Norman Arts Council highly prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion within the arts. The arts council formed an equity and justice committee that guides them on DEI initiatives and art access to underserved communities.
If the committee is formed, Gavaghan said it would streamline fundraising, as it would be integrated into all of the council’s fundraising efforts.
Gavaghan said the NAC is already committed to funding strategic planning, which they would begin right away if and when the board becomes a committee.
Ward 1 councilor Brandi Studley said the city needs increased public outreach for the arts, and a committee would allow Norman Arts Council to achieve that.
