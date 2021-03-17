Applications are open to take part in Norman’s newest public art project, which will be displayed in three of the city’s parks.
The Norman Public Arts Board, Norman Arts Council and the City of Norman seek local artists to design fiberglass duck sculptures. The request for proposal is for three different ducks and three different submissions will be selected by the board.
The ducks are modeled after the Samo Ducky sculpture in Lions Park on Flood Avenue by Norman artist Douglas Elder.
“The contest is 100% for kids and families to engage with art in our community spaces and in Norman parks, so every duck has been placed near playground equipment,” Elder said.
Elder said he sculpted a mock mini duck and took it to the Norman Public Arts Board and developed a plan with Larry Walker to have the sculptures placed throughout town. While other towns have similar projects, he said this project is 100% community driven.
“I sculpted the original and Eric Fisher fabricated them at 3d Design, and now our local artists will decorate them,” Elder said.
Elder said there are many companies that mass produce [animals] and send them around the country, but Norman wanted to do something special that was unique to the city.
“Nowhere in the country is there another rubber ducky that looks like ours in Norman and we’re very proud of that,” Elder said.
Elder said the contest is similar to applying for a proposal for a mural because they have to submit their request for proposal and design to the Public Arts Board and community members.
The application deadline is 4:00 p.m. March 29. The Public Arts Board and select community members will review the proposals and select the winning artists by April 16. Once selected, artists will pick up the fiberglass forms to complete by June 1. Artists will pick up and drop off the sculptures at the Firehouse Art Center, located at 444 S. Flood Ave.
While some opportunities for local artists are larger in scale, Elder said projects of that capacity can be overwhelming, and projects that introduce artists into the application process are important.
“Both the Public Arts Board and the Norman Arts Council are very clear with their mandate to assist and develop artists, and this is a nice entry to becoming a public artist,” Elder said.
For more information on the Samo Ducky Project and the submission proposal process, visit the Norman Arts website.
