Norman Public Schools is planning a February bond election to pay for projects that Superintendent Nick Migliorino said are intended to make the district “impressive.”
Migliorino disclosed the bond proposal Nov. 9 during a Norman Public Schools Foundation luncheon.
Details of the bond package will be presented to the school board for a vote Nov. 28, spokesman Wes Moody told The Transcript on Wednesday.
Neither Migliorino nor Moody would disclose the bond amount. Moody said details would be available when once the meeting agenda is posted.
During the foundation luncheon, Migliorino said the money would be used to improve district facilities.
“You have kids, and they travel and go to districts, and they see these facilities and other things, right?,” Migliorino said.
“Great stadiums, incredible fine arts buildings, all of those things. I just want you to know … this bond resolution is Norman’s opportunity to leapfrog into that very competitive environment.”
Migliorino said the school district will “still take care of all the books, all the technology, all of those pieces.”
This week’s regularly scheduled school board meeting was canceled because Moody said the district needed more time to prepare the bond resolution, adding that none of the items on the agenda were “time-sensitive.”
Past bonds, regional bonds
In February 2019, voters approved a $186 million bond for Dimensions Academy to address transportation upgrades and safety and security projects.
The bond was split into two propositions. The first, to pay for $182.5 million in upgrades throughout the district. The second proposition called for $3.5 million to fund transportation upgrades.
The bond increased property taxes by $40 to $45 per $100,000 of value, The Transcript reported.
Both propositions passed with more than 75% of the vote.
Voters in Oklahoma City Public Schools district voted earlier this month to pass a nearly $1 billion bond for improvements that include five new schools and a sports stadium, according to news reports.
