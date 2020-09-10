Norman Public Schools has confirmed six additional COVID-19 cases across four different schools since its last update Monday morning.
In response to an inquiry from The Transcript, a district spokesperson confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that the district had recorded six new cases since Monday, when NPS confirmed a case at Kennedy Elementary and a case at Eisenhower Elementary.
A spokesperson said Thursday afternoon that the six newest cases are at Reagan Elementary, Eisenhower, Norman High School and Norman North High School. The six cases are split between four students and two staff members.
The district has already reported nine other cases, including the two at Kennedy and Eisenhower and the seven cases reported last Friday that were not among elementary students or staff. The newest cases bring NPS' known case count to 15.
The district alerts families and staff at the school sites where individuals test positive, and communicates quarantine procedures with those determined to have been in close contact with positive individuals. NPS will confirm cases to The Transcript upon request, a spokesperson said last week.
