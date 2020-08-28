Norman Public Schools will reopen in-person instruction for many elementary school students Monday, administrators announced after the state released weekly COVID-19 data Friday.
The district plans to bring back elementary students who have opted for the traditional/remote or blended learning options this year in-person beginning Aug. 31, Superintendent Nick Migliorino announced Friday afternoon.
NPS is following a color-coded system from the State Department of Education that recommends different safety measures based on a county’s risk level.
Because Cleveland County remained at a yellow level Friday, as it has for the last few weeks, the district will start reopening.
For Cleveland County this week, a yellow level amounts to 10.41 cases per 100,000 people. All three counties that border Cleveland County are at an orange level, meaning they are reporting more than 14.39 cases per 100,000 people. Thirty-eight of the state's 77 counties are at an orange level as of Friday.
Should the county remain at yellow or orange level 1, NPS middle and high school students who picked traditional or blended options are set to return in person Sept. 8 with alternate schedules.
All NPS students started school remotely this week. Norman teachers already have been in school buildings during the first week of school, teaching from their classrooms as their students learn from afar.
Norman is far from alone in returning to traditional learning this month, though other large districts like Oklahoma City or Tulsa have opted to start the school year with a set distance learning period of nine weeks.
Analysis by StateImpact Oklahoma shows that more than 90% of Oklahoma public school districts are doing some form of in-person instruction this semester. The publication also reports that 20% of Oklahoma districts now have reported a positive coronavirus case among teachers, staff or students. Oklahoma districts are not required to publicly report their case count.
Norman's return to in-person learning is not static — the district's "NPS Decision Model" outlines the criteria for decision making about when and if NPS would return to remote learning or alternate instruction methods. The model hinges on the color-coded risk map from the state.
Full information about NPS' back-to-school guidelines, including the district's masking policy, is available at normanpublicschools.org/backtoschool.
The Transcript has reached out to NPS to ask how many elementary students have chosen the traditional/remote or blended options and will be returning to school Monday, and what schools are doing to prepare nurses for students' return. This story will be updated as these answers and more information is available.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
