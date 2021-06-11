Norman Public Schools students’ traveling resource for books and learning tools is now on the move for summer 2021.
NPS students and their families showed up Thursday morning at Landers Chevrolet to enjoy the sunshine, Beanstalk Coffee and Sno snow cones, breakfast from Sodexo and the NPS Learning Bus.
Each Monday through Thursday until Aug. 5, the bus will stop at various locations for an hour accompanied by the Sodexo food truck, which will have free breakfast and lunch for any students 18 and younger.
This week, the bus started its first routes of many planned for the summer, and sponsors, the Norman Chamber of Commerce, NPS leaders and families gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday before doors opened for kids.
“The Learning Bus truly is a great community partnership between our school district, the NPS foundation and Landers Chevrolet,” said
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce.
NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said all the work put into the project was done to continue offering educational opportunities.
The educational resources in the bus cover everything from reading to STEM education, he said.
The bus provides wifi to download digital books, and offers students the chance to check traditional books.
“As a public school system, we serve all students and meet them wherever they are, and this is another example of going where the students are to provide opportunities,” Migliorino said.
Gary Gage, inventory manager for Landers Chevrolet, said Landers places high value on community and student support, and the Learning Bus seemed like the perfect tool for kids over the summer.
He said while many students have reliable wifi, some lack that access, and the bus provides tools they might not get at their home.
“A lot of people didn’t know about the bus yet, so whenever we found out the schedule, we thought, ‘let’s kick this off right and get the Norman Chamber of Commerce out here, some snow cones too and get it out to the public so more people learn about it,’” Gage said.
The Norman Public School Foundation gave the lead donation for the Learning Bus. Executive Director Alesha Leemaster said the Learning Bus is an example of the NPS Foundation’s mission to enrich and provide learning opportunities for students at every school.
“The NPS Foundation along with our partners were eager to make this happen, and I’m excited to see it on the road finally after COVID-19 kind of set the project back,” Leemaster said. “I’m excited to see how it will impact kids.”
For a complete route schedule for the NPS Learning Bus, visit the district’s Facebook page.
