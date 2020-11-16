Teachers from across Norman Public Schools were recognized as Teachers of the Year at their respective schools for demonstrating a commitment to excellence and expertise in the classroom.
Coordinated by the district's Staff Development Committee, the program recognizes teachers who are ambassadors for the profession and exhibit vigorous, creative and imaginative teaching that results in positive learning experiences.
“These recipients have demonstrated not only exceptional skill and proficiency, but in today’s circumstances their resilience has been inspiring,” said Superintendent Nick Migliorino. “They are a powerful force of leadership and optimism at their schools and I am so proud to be able to recognize and celebrate them.”
While each school’s selection process can differ, eligible teachers typically are nominated by their colleagues. The school’s faculty and support staff then cast votes to determine who will receive the honor.
Recipients will be honored with breakfast delivered to their respective sites and also will be considered for the 2021 Norman Public Schools Teacher of the Year award, to be announced in the spring. The district’s Teacher of the Year will be eligible for the statewide award. Teachers recognized are:
- Adams - Sara Bugg, 3rd Grade
- Cleveland - Lori Jandula, Speech/Language
- Eisenhower - Miranda Steward, 5th Grade
- Jackson - Stephanie Peters, Special Education, Mild Moderate
- Jefferson - LaShawna DeSouza, 1st Grade
- Kennedy - Ashley Quate, Kindergarten
- Lakeview - Jordan Nguyen, Music
- Lincoln - Emily Stein, 3rd-5th Grade Virtual
- Madison - Carmen Oswalt, 4th Grade
- McKinley - Erin Carpenter, Kindergarten/2nd Grade Virtual
- Monroe - Sydney Bird, 4th Grade
- Reagan - Janet Pyle, 5th Grade
- Roosevelt - Meredith Ziegler, Music
- Truman - Juan Renteria, 5th Grade
- Truman Primary - Elizabeth Briley, Special Education, Multiple Disabilities
- Washington - Tracey McCrackin, 3rd Grade
- Wilson - Sarah Bishop, Music
- Alcott - Kathy Outlaw, 8th Grade ELA
- Irving - Sarah Chan, Orchestra
- Longfellow - Stephanie Young,Special Education ELA
- Whittier - Nate DeAngelis, 8th Grade Science
- Dimensions - Erika Raney, Science and Computer Applications
- Norman High - Michael Grubb, English II
- Norman North - LaDonna Martin, French, AP Government
- Residential Facilities - Meghan Williams, 6th-12th ELA
