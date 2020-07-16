Norman Public Schools opened fully online enrollment for the upcoming school year on Thursday, presenting three options for student learning.
The district will offer traditional in-person instruction, fully virtual learning and a blended option this fall, administrators announced Tuesday.
The multi-step registration process is available in an online enrollment portal that contains full instructions and school supply lists for all grade levels.
In a Thursday email, NPS asked that families try to complete enrollment by at least Aug. 5. District administrators have encouraged families to enroll as soon as possible so NPS can better plan for the upcoming school year.
More: NPS shares 3 fall learning options, district mask requirement
While administrators have emphasized that the current back to school plan is always subject to change, the current options for NPS students this year are:
• Traditional/remote: This option is the district’s traditional, five-day-a-week, in-person learning plan. The option will have eight built-in virtual school days (all on Fridays) that will allow students to learn from home and teachers to practice teaching virtually. The “remote” part of this plan comes in if students or school sites need to quarantine or learn from home. The district will use online learning management systems like Canvas (for secondary students) and Seesaw (for elementary students) that will allow teachers to put content and grades online and allow students to learn from home if necessary.
• Virtual: Students who pick the virtual option will be fully enrolled in ExpandED, an all-online, 18-week instruction plan from NPS’ partner Edgenuity. While Norman curriculum administrators do review and approve ExpandED courses, the courses are not taught by NPS teachers. Students who use ExpandED will also have access to all of the district’s extracurricular activities and to any support and resources they might need from district staff.
• Blended: The blended option will allow students to take both in-person and ExpandED classes and to participate in district extracurriculars. Students will have personalized schedules and district support that allows them to learn online and in person, but the district will not provide transportation to school for blended students.
More information about the upcoming school year should be forthcoming at another NPS Board of Education next week. The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20 to vote on the district’s attendance policy for the upcoming school year, among other agenda items.
The meeting, while mostly virtual, will have a public communications section during which community members can speak to the board. Anyone wishing to make public comment Monday must attend the meeting in person at the Administrative Services Center at 131 S. Flood Ave and sign in with board clerk Cathy Sasser.
The meeting will also be live streamed on the district's YouTube channel.
NPS' online enrollment portal is available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3191, while families can find more information on the district’s back to school plan at normanpublicschools.org/backtoschool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.