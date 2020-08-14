Norman Public Schools superintendent Nick Migliorino announced additional details for the upcoming school year on Thursday evening.
In a letter to parents Thursday, Migliorino released further details on the district’s plan for full virtual education to start the fall semester, including attendance policy and grading. The district announced its virtual education decision on Aug. 2.
The school year begins on Monday, Aug. 24.
The following are the new details for the upcoming school year released Thursday by the district.
Remote-learning schedules
Students enrolled in the traditional/remote-learning option will begin the year school year with remote learning, according to the letter. Additionally, the district released detailed daily remote-learning schedules for all grade levels on their website.
“Daily schedules have been designed to keep students engaged throughout the school day, without being in front of a screen for hours at a time,” Migliorino said in Thursday’s letter.
The schedules for elementary students — grades pre-K through fifth — includes an hour-by-hour breakdown that schedules time for subjects such as math, reading, music and physical education, according to the district’s website. To receive instruction, students will log in to Seesaw, the district’s new online management system for elementary students, to receive live, whole-group instruction with their teachers and classmates for each hour.
All elementary schedules include teacher office hours for at least 30 minutes each day, where teachers will be available to take phone calls from parents and answer questions from students, according to the district’s website.
Secondary students — grades 6-12 — will utilize Canvas, the online management system for secondary students, to access their teachers’ lessons plan, according to the district’s website. Their schedules include meeting with half of their teachers during allocated scheduled times on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. Schedules for secondary students also include allocated time for club meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
All lessons will be recorded and made available for students after live instruction has concluded, according to a video on the district’s website. All schedules also include allocated time for small group instruction and independent learning, as well as breaks for lunch and recess.
Wednesdays have been set aside to allow students to access past lessons and receive small-group assistance to help students make-up work or ask questions, according to the district’s website.
Students that enrolled in full-time virtual learning will not follow the remote-learning schedules and will receive a different schedule from their teachers, according to the letter.
Class lists for elementary students will be available on Aug. 18 and for secondary students on Aug. 19 and will be provided by the student’s school, according to the letter.
Remote-learning attendance policy
In Thursday’s letter, Migliorino said the district is aware that the remote-learning schedules may not work for all students and families, and the district’s attendance policy for students has been adjusted to reflect that.
According to the letter, a student must meet at least one of the following criteria to be counted present during remote-learning instruction:
The student submits at least 90 percent of assignments
The student logs in and attends at least 90 percent of scheduled lessons
The student must be on track to pass the course
Grades will be posted following the same timeline as students would typically receive grades, and teachers will outline expectations when school begins, according to the letter.
Potential return to in-person instruction
According to Migliorino, the district is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s COVID-19 alert system in determining the safest time to return to in-person instruction.
The OSDE’s color-coded alert system uses State Department of Health data in issuing recommendations for the fall semester. When the district made the decision on Aug. 2, Cleveland County was at an Orange 1 alert level, a designation that recommends school districts use an alternative A/B schedule that would put different groups of students in a school on different days.
As of Thursday, Cleveland County is at yellow level, a designation that recommends school districts reopen with mask requirements and screenings of staff, students and visitors prior to entrance to school sites.
“We are encouraged by the recent decline in daily COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County and hope to return to in-person learning very soon,” Migliorino said in Thursday’s letter. “We continue to monitor multiple data sources, work with local medical professionals and follow guidelines put in place by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
“As always, we take the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff very seriously, which is why we decided to begin the year with remote learning,” the letter reads. “However, we know how important it is for students to be at school and we are working diligently to that end.”
